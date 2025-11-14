Silvertips Trade Overager Rylan Pearce to Regina
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have traded overager Rylan Pearce to the Regina Pats in exchange for a 2028 5th-round pick via Lethbridge.
Pearce, an '05-born Martensville, SK native, skated in 15 games on the Silvertips' blueline this season, recording four goals and three assists with a +6 defensive rating. He has appeared in 146 games with Everett over the last three seasons, accumulating 12 goals and 27 assists with a +40 rating and 71 PIM.
"Rylan has been an important part of our organization over the last three seasons," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "We thank him for all of his contributions on the ice and in the community. We wish him nothing but the best in Regina."
The trade now brings the Everett Silvertips to within league roster compliancy rules, trimming down to three overagers (Zack Shantz, Nolan Chastko and Rylan Gould).
