Vees Lose in Overtime to Chiefs
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees put together another solid performance on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime to the Spokane Chiefs.
The Vees fall to 9-7-2-2 on the season with the loss.
The Vees came out of the gates strong once again on Friday night this time finding the opening goal with Brittan Alstead striking on the powerplay with his 10th of the season six minutes in. That would be all the scoring in the opening 20 minutes.
The Chiefs quickly evened up the game 1:05 into the second period off a shot that hit Jesse Sanche in the shoulder and bounced up and over him to make the score 1-1. Spokane would take their first lead of the night just three minutes later on a powerplay goal from the slot to make it 2-1.
Penticton would answer back with Jacob Kvasnicka flying through the neutral zone and finding Tristan Petersen streaking towards the goal. Petersen ripped a shot glove side for his fifth of the season.
Spokane re-gained their one goal lead at 9:53 of the second period with Penticton-born, Mathis Preston away on a breakaway and going backhand to make the score 3-2 heading into the final frame and chasing Sanche from the Vees net.
The Vees outshot the Chiefs 10-0 in the opening five minutes of the third period but had nothing to show for it. After killing off a penalty, Matteo Danis went one-on-three into the offensive zone and put a shot high glove to tie the game 3-3 sending this one to overtime.
Kvasnicka had multiple golden chances early in the overtime period but it would be the Chiefs who found the winner with Gillespie streaking down the wing and firing a shot glove side on AJ Reyelts, who came in, in relief of Sanche, making the final 4-3.
Penticton is back in action Saturday night in Tri-City to take on the Americans at 6:00PM
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 44
Chiefs- 21
Scoring:
Vees- Brittan Alstead, Tristan Petersen, Matteo Danis
Chiefs- Brody Gillespie (2), Mathis Preston, Cohen Harris
Power Plays:
Vees- 1/4
Chiefs- 1/2
Goaltending:
Vees- Jesse Sanche - 9/12, AJ Reyelts - 8/9
Chiefs- Linus Vieillard- 41/44
Up Next: The Vees are off to Tri-City to take on the Americans Saturday before returning home Tuesday, Nov. 18 to host the Edmonton Oil Kings.
