Tigers Win, 4-3, in OT VS Pats

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Pats for the second time this season on Friday night in the Brandt Centre. The Tigers took the previous matchup 5-2 at their home opener.

Friday's game was filled with action from the start as both teams picked up two goals in the first frame. Caden Brown opened the scoring on the night with a goal at 1:02 for the Pats. Liam Ruck answered back for the Tigers with his fifth of the year at 5:29. Liam sniped a wrist shot in the top right corner that went out of the net as quick as it went in. Riley Steen and Tyson Moss connected with Liam Ruck for the assists on the goal. Jonas Woo scored the second goal of the game for the Tigers at 7:30 for his eighth goal in five games. The Ruck twins showed incredible chemistry to connect with Woo so he could walk in from the point and put a quick snapshot past the goaltender. Zach Moore tied the game for the pats at 12:47. Medicine hat finished the first period with aa staggering 17 shots to Regina's nine. They went into the first intermission tied 2-2.

Medicine Hat's offensive performance continued in the second frame as they continued to control puck possession, generating plenty of scoring chances. They managed to repeat their performance from the first period and put up 17 shots, while Regina put up seven. The Tigers opened the second period with a goal just 0:18 into the period. Liam Ruck scored his second of the night off of a cross-crease pass that deflected off of a Regina defender and into the net. Woo picked up the assist on the goal. The Pats answered to tie the game again with a goal from Julien Maze at 16:35 to make it 3-3 heading into the third period.

There were no goals scored in the third period but plenty of close chances for both teams. The shots were even as both teams put up seven shots in the third frame. Both teams had plenty of chances to pull ahead, but bad puck bounces and good goaltending kept both team's offences at bay. Jordan Switzer stopped 22 of 25 shots on the night for the Tigers, including some big saves in the third frame that helped bring the game to overtime. Both teams had some good lucks in the overtime period, but Kyle Heger was the overtime hero for the Tigers. 1:10 into extra time Heger took a pass from Markus Ruck and took advantage of the wide-open slot left for him. Walking in from the blue line, he let a wrist shot go from the high slot and scored glove side on the Regina goaltender to end Friday's matchup.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0.0%

PK: 2/2 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Liam Ruck (2G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Marek Schlenker (42SH, 38SV) - Regina

Jonas Woo (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Noah Davidson

The Tigers will continue their weekend road trip on Saturday night against the Wheat Kings at 5:00pm MT in Assiniboine Credit union Place.







