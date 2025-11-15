Warriors Bucked by Broncos in Shootout

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - The Warriors battled but fell in a shootout to the Swift Current Broncos on Friday night.

The Swift Current Broncos took an early lead in Friday's game with a goal off the stick of Jaxen Gauchier under three minutes into the frame. Moments later, the Warriors landed on the first man advantage of the game. The Broncos' penalty kill fended off the Warriors' power play, and the Warriors remained down by one a quarter of the way into the frame.

Just before the midway mark, Ethan Semeniuk sent home the Warriors' first goal. After recording a secondary assist on the goal, Captain Lynden Lakovic's point streak has now been stretched to 12 games.

Back on the power play late in the second period, Aiden Ziprick sent home the go-ahead goal for the Warriors, and they carried the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

The Warriors had another man-advantage opportunity early in the second period. With a little more than thirty seconds remaining, the Warriors were assessed a bench minor for too many men served by Landen McFadden. Neither team was able to send home a goal down a player each, and the Warriors were able to hold off the Broncos' power play.

Past the midway point of the middle period, Zach Pantelakis sent home a goal for the Broncos to tie the game. Mathieu Lajoie was assessed a minor penalty for tripping with under nine minutes to play, but again, the Warriors' penalty kill stood strong.

Back at even strength, Noah Kosick sent home the Broncos' third goal to give them back the lead. The Broncos had one more opportunity on the man advantage after a holding call was assessed to Brady Ness.

Early in the frame, Kash Andresen was assessed a minor penalty for hooking. The Warriors held off the Broncos' power play to remain down by one.

Pavel McKenzie sent home the game-tying goal with less than a minute remaining. Neither team was able to score during the overtime frame and the game turned to a shootout.

Zach Pantelakis sent home the only goal in the shootout to give the Broncos the win.

The Warriors went three for three on the penalty kill and one for three on the power play. Kyle Jones made 20 saves on 23 shots. Across the ice, Joey Rocha made 30 saves on 33 shots.

The Warriors are back in action tomorrow at the Brandt Centre against the Regina Pats. The pregame show on Country 100 with James Gallo starts at 5:40 pm. Puck drops at 6 pm. Fans can also follow along for free on Victory+.

