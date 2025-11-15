Tigers Edge Pats, 4-3, in Overtime Thriller

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats battled their way to a hard-earned point on Friday night, but a quick strike in overtime lifted the Medicine Hat Tigers to a 4-3 victory at the Brandt Centre.

The game opened at a blistering pace, with both teams combining for four goals in the first 13 minutes. Caden Brown got Regina on the board just 1:02 into the contest, redirecting a Reese Hamilton shot to make it 1-0. Medicine Hat responded with two goals in just over two minutes, as Liam Ruck and Jonas Woo beat Marek Schlenker to put the Tigers ahead 2-1. Regina answered back at 12:47 when Zach Moore snapped home a drop pass from Jace Egland to tie the game 2-2.

The Tigers wasted no time reclaiming the lead in the second, as Ruck buried his second of the night just 18 seconds into the period. The Pats pushed back and found the equalizer late in the frame, with Julien Maze slipping a backhander past Jordan Switzer off a stretch pass from Dayton Deschamps to pull Regina even at 3-3.

Both teams tightened defensively in a scoreless third before the game shifted to 3-on-3 overtime. At 1:10, Medicine Hat capitalized when Liam Ruck - who finished with a four-point night - found Kyle Heger in the slot for the game-winner.

Despite the loss, Pats goaltender Marek Schlenker delivered a standout performance, turning aside 38 of 42 shots and earning the game's Second Star. Regina was outshot 42-25 and finished 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Tigers went 0-for-3.

FINAL: Medicine Hat 4, Regina Pats 3 (OT)

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-0 - #27 Caden Brown (15), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton & #21 Ellis Mieyette at 1:02 // Hamilton walked in off the blueline and riffled a shot off Brown's stick to open the scoring for the Blue Brigade.

Tigers 1-1 - #12 Liam Ruck (5), assisted by #3 Riley Steen & #2 Tyson Moss at 5:29 // Ruck ripped a shot from the top of the left slot into the far corner to even things up.

Tigers 2 -1 - #18 Jonas Woo (11), assisted by #12 Liam Ruck & #26 Markus Ruck at 7:30 // Woo stepped in from the left point and wired a shot over Marek Schlenker's shoulder to give the Tigers the lead.

Pats 2-2 - #18 Zach Moore (2), assisted by #24 Jace Egland & #44 Matt Paranych at 12:47 // Egland skated across the line and dropped the puck for Moore who fired it past Jordan Switzer.

Second Period

Tigers 3-2 - #12 Liam Ruck (6), assisted #18 Jonas Woo at 0:18 // Ruck walked into the Pats slot, and sent a pass that redirected off a stick back to him, depositing the puck into the open net.

Pats 3-3 - #72 Julien Maze (10), assisted by #38 Dayton Deschamps at 16:35 // Deschamps stretched the puck up the ice to Maze who pranced in on the left wing side and slipped a backhander past Switzer to tie things up.

Third Period

No scoring.

Overtime

Tigers 4-3 - #6 Kyle Heger (3), assisted by #26 Markus Ruck & #12 Liam Ruck at 1:10 // Ruck found an open Heger fresh off the bench in the slot, and he ripped the puck short side past Schlenker to end the contest in overtime.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 9 - 7 - 7 - 2 - 25 Tigers: 17 - 17 - 7 - 1 - 42

Power Plays

Pats: 0/2 Tigers: 0/3

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 38 saves on 42 shots Tigers: Jordan Switzer - 22 saves on 25 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #12 Liam Ruck (2G-2A) Second Star: #35 Marek Schlenker (38SV) Third Star: #18 Jonas Woo (1G-1A)

COMING UP

The Pats wrap up their homestand on Saturday, November 15, against the Moose Jaw Warriors before heading south for a six-game, 11-night U.S. Division road swing that begins November 19 in Spokane.







