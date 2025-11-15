Broncos Top Moose Jaw in Dramatic Shootout Finish

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 in a dramatic shootout on Friday night at the InnovationPlex, taking a 2-1 lead in the season series in the third meeting between the East Division rivals.

Swift Current opened the scoring early when Jaxen Gauchier buried his first goal of the season just 2:51 into the game, finishing a setup from Aidan Sexsmith. Moose Jaw responded midway through the period as Ethan Semeniuk tied the game, assisted by Colt Carter and Lynden Lakovic. The Warriors then grabbed the lead late in the first on the power play, with Aiden Ziprick converting at 17:05 off feeds from Lakovic and Gage Nagel.

The Broncos pushed back in the second period. Zach Pantelakis tied the game at 10:05 with his seventh of the season after taking a pass from Jace McFaul. A few minutes later, Swift Current struck again as Noah Kosick finished a well-executed play at 14:15, assisted by Gauchier and Stepan Kuryachenkov, giving the Broncos a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

Swift Current played a strong final period, limiting Moose Jaw's chances and protecting the one-goal edge. But with their net empty in the final minute, the Warriors forced overtime when Pavel McKenzie cleaned up a rebound in front to make it 3-3.

Overtime featured chances both ways, including a few breakaways, but neither team could solve the goalies, especially Broncos netminder Joey Rocha, who was outstanding all night and finished with 30 saves on 33 shots.

In the shootout, both first two shooters from each team were denied. Pantelakis stepped up as Swift Current's third shooter and delivered again, beating the Moose Jaw netminder to give the Broncos the advantage. When the Warriors' final shooter missed, Swift Current skated away with the 4-3 victory.

Moose Jaw outshot Swift Current 33-24, while the Broncos won the faceoff battle 34-30. Swift Current went 0-for-3 on the power play but generated quality looks, and Moose Jaw finished 1-for-3. With the win, the Broncos improve to 8-11-1-0 on the season. They return to action on Friday, November 21, when they host the Saskatoon Blades.







