Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars' five-game home-stand continues tonight as they play host to the Kamloops Blazers for the first time this season. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm. The Cougars are fresh off back-to-back wins with the most recent contest coming in a 4-2 victory on Wednesday against the Victoria Royals.

"Kamloops has had a good start so far," said Terik Parascak. "We are pretty familiar with a lot of the players on that team and they got some new pieces that have really helped them out. It's hard to beat us at home and we want to keep that identity and keep rolling."

vs. BLAZERS: Tonight marks the first of nine meetings between the Prince George Cougars and the Kamloops Blazers. In the 2024-25 season, the Cougars finished 6-2-0-0 against Kamloops. Terik Parascak led all Cougars with 14 points (4-10-14) in 8 games against the Blazers last season.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 14/2025 - vs. Kamloops

December 12/2025 - vs. Kamloops

December 13/2025 - vs. Kamloops

December 30/2025 - at Kamloops

January 16/2026 - at Kamloops

January 31/2026 - at Kamloops

February 13/2026 - vs Kamloops

February 14/2026 - at Kamloops

February 17/2026 - vs Kamloops

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

November 1/2024 - at Kamloops (6-3 PG)

November 22/2024 - vs Kamloops (5-3 PG)

December 7/2024 - vs Kamloops (6-3 PG)

January 11/2025 - at Kamloops (6-3 KAM)

January 25/2025 - vs Kamloops (5-2 KAM)

February 8/2025 - at Kamloops (3-2 PG)

February 28/2025 - vs Kamloops (4-2 PG)

March 1/2025 - at Kamloops (4-2 PG)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (15) - Terik Parascak

Assists (18) - Brock Souch, Kooper Gizowski

Points (30) - Terik Parascak

Penalty Minutes (33) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+9) - Brock Souch, Lee Shurgot

Wins (10) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.78) - Josh Ravensbergen

Save Percentage (.915) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

- Bauer Dumanski is 12 points away from 100 career points

- Terik Parascak is 1 game away from 150 career games

- Lee Shurgot is 7 points away from 50 career points

- Jett Lajoie is 4 games away from 150 career games

- Kayden Lemire is 14 games away from 100 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Terik Parascak has points in 4 of 5 games (7-3-10)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 15 of 19 games (12-17-29)

Carson Carels has points in 4 of 5 games (1-7-8)

Brock Souch has points in 9 of 10 home games (4-11-15)

Josh Ravensbergen has won 4 of his last 5 starts

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 14 vs Kamloops Blazers, 7:00 pm. CN Centre

Friday, November 21 vs Lethbridge Hurricanes, 7:00 pm. CN Centre

Saturday, November 22 vs Edmonton Oil Kings, 6:00 pm, CN Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

THRU 20: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight's contest with an 13-7-0-0 record through their first 20 games in the 2025-26 season. Only four of those 18 games have come against BC Division Opponents. The Cougars are amid a five-game home-stand which they are 2-0-0-0 thus far.

LAST GAME: The Cougars swept the mid-week double-header on home ice against the Victoria Royals with a 4-2 win at CN Centre on Wednesday. The Cougars' two NHL first round picks in Terik Parascak and Josh Ravensbergen led the way. Parascak finished the night with four points (3-1-4) and Ravensbergen was outstanding once again, making 34 saves on 36 shots.

PARASCAK CLIMBING THE HISTORY BOOKS: After his impressive performance on Wednesday night in the 4-2 win over Victoria, Terik Parascak now ranks in the top 10 in almost every single offensive statistic. He ranks in the top 10 in goals, points, game winning goals, and plus/minus.

CARELS TO TEAM CHL: On Tuesday, October 28th, defenceman Carson Carels was named to Team CHL for the CHL/USA Top Prospects Game in Lethbridge, AB and Calgary, AB. This marks the third straight season the Cougars have put a player into the Team CHL Top Prospect's Game.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series.

Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.

LETS GO CAMPING! Four Prince George Cougars were invited to NHL Rookie Camps this September. Forwards Aiden Foster (Tampa Bay

Lightning), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), defenceman Corbin Vaughan (New York Rangers), and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks). For Foster, he found the back of the net and suited up in two games for the bolts, Ravensbergen picked up a win in his first start in an NHL jersey, and Vaughan dropped the mitts twice in the same game. For Parascak, he also got into games and provided a pair of assists. All four Cougars have now returned to the team and are back for the remainder of the season.

O CANADA: Both Joshua Ravensbergen and Terik Parascak attended Team Canada's National Junior Summer Showcase this summer which took place in Minneapolis, MN. The camp serves as an evaluation for Hockey Canada to select its roster to compete in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in December. Ravensbergen and Parascak were two of 40 players invited to this summer's camp







