Portland Winterhawks Recall Defenceman Aaron Zulinick
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks hockey club announced today the recall of defenceman Aaron Zulinick to the team.
Zulinick, aged 17, joins the Winterhawks after playing with the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL. With Vernon he played in four games, posting two assists in the process. Last year Zulinick played 20 games with the Kamloops Storm of the KIJHL, and scored 13 points (7 G, 6 A).
The Kamloops, B.C. native also played in five games last season for the Winterhawks, where he notched his first WHL point with an assist against the Seattle Thunderbirds.
The Winterhawks are thrilled to welcome Aaron back to Portland to continue his junior career!
