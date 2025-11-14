Pats Acquire Veteran Defenceman Pearce from Silvertips

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release









Defenceman Rylan Pearce with the Everett Silvertips

(Regina Pats) Defenceman Rylan Pearce with the Everett Silvertips(Regina Pats)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats announced today that they have acquired 2005-born defenceman Rylan Pearce from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round pick (via LET).

"We're bringing Rylan in to provide a veteran presence and strong leadership," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "With Kolten Bridgeman out 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury, this move also ensures we have seven healthy defencemen as we head into our two-week, six-game U.S. road trip."

Pearce, 20, has recorded seven points (4G-3A) in 15 games with the Silvertips this season, along with a +6 plus-minus rating and six penalty minutes. The 5-foot-9, 194 lb right-shot defenceman brings a wealth of WHL experience to the Club, having played 154 career games (12G-29A-41PTS), as well as 22 playoff games with Everett.

The Martensville, Sask. product tallied 16 points (5G-11A) in 66 games last season with the Silvertips, finishing with a +14 rating. Pearce was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers in the fourth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and was acquired by Everett as part of the Olen Zellweger trade on January 8, 2023.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.