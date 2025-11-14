WHL Announces Disciplinary Action Following Standard of Conduct Investigations

Published on November 14, 2025







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today disciplinary action following two separate investigations involving breaches of the WHL Standards of Conduct.

Swift Current Broncos

Following a WHL investigation, the WHL has issued a five-game suspension to Swift Current Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva and a $10,000 fine to the Swift Current Broncos organization.

The investigation found that DeSilva, in the process of administering player discipline, breached the WHL Standards of Conduct during two separate on-ice incidents - one occurring during WHL Regular Season game #128 at Prince Albert, and the other during a Broncos practice Monday, October 27.

DeSilva's suspension began Wednesday, November 5, and has been served in its entirety following WHL Regular Season game #213 versus Saskatoon, on Tuesday, November 11.

Lethbridge Hurricanes

Following a WHL investigation, the WHL has suspended Lethbridge Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt from his duties, effective immediately and continuing through Tuesday, November 25, and has issued a $10,000 fine to the Lethbridge Hurricanes organization.

The investigation found that Anholt breached the WHL Standards of Conduct through use of intimidating behaviour and language during a post-game address to players in the dressing room following WHL Regular Season game #152 versus Edmonton.

Anholt will be eligible to return to his Hurricanes duties Wednesday, November 26.

Barclay Parneta, Senior Advisor for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, will handle Anholt's responsibilities in the interim.

"My behaviour and language in addressing our team did not meet expectations," Anholt said. "The Lethbridge Hurricanes have always believed in providing a positive environment for our players. I accept the discipline issued by the WHL and will be committed to a higher standard moving forward."

Background

Both situations were brought to the WHL's attention through its anonymous 1-800 WHL Respect Line, which provides players, staff, and others associated with the WHL, with a confidential avenue to report concerns or incidents that may violate WHL standards.

In both scenarios, the WHL has imposed remedial measures that include supplementary education and support, enhanced monitoring, and preventative steps to ensure there is no recurrence of similar conduct.

"Accountability is a cornerstone of the WHL's culture," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "The WHL holds all members - whether players, coaches, or executives - to clear and consistent standards of conduct. When those standards are not met, we will take the necessary steps to uphold integrity and protect the well-being of everyone involved in our game."







