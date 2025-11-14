Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - November 14, 2025
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Friday, November 14, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Military Appreciation Night
Veterans and active duty military receive free entry (Show military ID at Toyota Center box office)
LAST GAME: The Americans handed the Prince Albert Raiders their first regulation loss of the season with a 6-2 win last Saturday. Jakub Vanecek led the way offensively with four points (1-3) as Tri-City scored three power play goals in the win. Mason Mykichuk, his first, Cash Koch, Savin Virk, Gavin Garland and Cruz Pavao (ENG) also scored. Xavier Wendt made 27 saves in net for the win.
VS EVERETT: Tonight is the third of five meetings between the Americans and Silvertips this season. Everett won the first two, 7-1 at home October 3 before a 5-3 win at the Toyota Center two days later. After tonight the two teams won't see each other for nearly three months as the next game comes February 1 in Everett. The season series wraps up February 22 at the Angel of the Winds Arena.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips
Record: 8-7-1-0 Record: 15-2-2-0
Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 1st
Goals For: 48 Goals For: 77
Goals Against: 57 Goals Against: 49
Power Play: 22.4% (13/58) Power Play: 25.3% (19/75)
Penalty Kill: 66.7% (32/48) Penalty Kill: 80.0% (68/85)
Leading Scorers Leading Scorers
Savin Virk (7-8-15) Matias Vanhanen (5-25-30)
Connor Dale (5-10-15) julius Miettinen (12-16-28)
Jake Gudelj (2-12-14) Tarin Smith (4-15-19)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Army
Section J: Reading Foundation
Section R: Pinko Game
Section X: Navy
Jersey Auction: Ismail Abougouche #71 White
Gesa Autograph Booth: Ismail Abougouche
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
