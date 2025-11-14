Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - November 14, 2025

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Friday, November 14, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Military Appreciation Night

Veterans and active duty military receive free entry (Show military ID at Toyota Center box office)

LAST GAME: The Americans handed the Prince Albert Raiders their first regulation loss of the season with a 6-2 win last Saturday. Jakub Vanecek led the way offensively with four points (1-3) as Tri-City scored three power play goals in the win. Mason Mykichuk, his first, Cash Koch, Savin Virk, Gavin Garland and Cruz Pavao (ENG) also scored. Xavier Wendt made 27 saves in net for the win.

VS EVERETT: Tonight is the third of five meetings between the Americans and Silvertips this season. Everett won the first two, 7-1 at home October 3 before a 5-3 win at the Toyota Center two days later. After tonight the two teams won't see each other for nearly three months as the next game comes February 1 in Everett. The season series wraps up February 22 at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Everett Silvertips

Record: 8-7-1-0 Record: 15-2-2-0

Conference Ranking: 9th Conference Ranking: 1st

Goals For: 48 Goals For: 77

Goals Against: 57 Goals Against: 49

Power Play: 22.4% (13/58) Power Play: 25.3% (19/75)

Penalty Kill: 66.7% (32/48) Penalty Kill: 80.0% (68/85)

Leading Scorers Leading Scorers

Savin Virk (7-8-15) Matias Vanhanen (5-25-30)

Connor Dale (5-10-15) julius Miettinen (12-16-28)

Jake Gudelj (2-12-14) Tarin Smith (4-15-19)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: Army

Section J: Reading Foundation

Section R: Pinko Game

Section X: Navy

Jersey Auction: Ismail Abougouche #71 White

Gesa Autograph Booth: Ismail Abougouche

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

