Oil Kings Head to Island to Battle Royals
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue their swing through British Columbia tonight as the step onto Vancouver Island to battle the Victoria Royals.
The Oil Kings are now winners of six straight games after a 6-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday to kick off this trip. They're now 15-4-1-1 on the season and have scored 96 goals, including 39 over their winning streak. The Oil Kings lead the WHL in goals and still remain atop the Central Division, and Eastern Conference.
Landon Hanson and Lukas Sawchyn have both earned points in all six games during this streak with 11 points from Sawchyn and 10 from Hanson over the stretch, but forward Max Curran's 16 points over this stretch lead the way for Edmonton.
Meanwhile, the Royals are currently tied for third place in a tight Western Conference with a 9-7-2-1 record on the season. They've currently lost three straight games.
Tonight, will also see a familiar face on the Victoria side as Roan Woodward will play against his former Oil Kings club for the first time since he was traded from Edmonton in the summer. Woodward played 127 games for the Oil Kings across two seasons and tallied 91 points. The 20-year-old forward has 23 points in 19 games this season, leading the Royals.
Tonight marks the first and only meeting this season between the Oil Kings and the Victoria Royals. Last season, on November 20, 2024, the Oil Kings grabbed a 5-1 win over the Royals in Edmonton. The last time the two clubs met in Victoria was December 30, 2023 where Victoria won 4-3 in overtime.
Puck drop from Victoria is 8:05 p.m. in Alberta.
