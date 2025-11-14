Chiefs Reassign Forward Kaslo Ferner, Trim Roster to 23
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have reassigned 2006-born forward Kaslo Ferner to the Cranbrook Bucks of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).
Ferner, who was signed after this year's training camp, played in nine games this season after making his Western Hockey League debut on September 19 at Kelowna, when he logged an assist.
The 5-foot-10 winger spent the 2024-25 season with the Cranbrook Bucks, where he accrued 26 points over 36 games (18G-8A).
The move brings Spokane's roster down to 23 players, including 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
