Game Day Hub: November 14 vs Wenatchee

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks celebrate Hosers and 5-0 Night on Friday at 7 p.m., honoring the dedication and service of our local firefighters and police. The evening features special recognitions and competitions throughout the game as the Hawks take on the Wenatchee Wild in game two of their four-in-five stretch.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Sunday, November 16 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, November 29 - Where's Waldo - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, December 6 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 40-31 - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Hawks opened the scoring Wednesday night in Portland when Carter Sotheran jump-started an odd-man rush and sauced a perfect pass to Alex Weiermair, whose one-timer beat the glove of reigning WHL Goaltender of the Week Michal Orsulak to give Portland a 1-0 lead after one. Portland doubled its advantage in the second when Ryan Miller drove through the far-side circle and the puck landed on the stick of Sam Spehar, who ripped a quick snipe past Orsulak to make it 2-0 heading into the third.

Prince Albert responded early in the final frame before adding three more, including an empty-netter, to complete the comeback and take a 4-2 victory in Portland.

Wild Watch

The Winterhawks and Wild square off tonight for the second time this season. Portland made the trip to Wenatchee on November 7, where the Wild earned a 6-3 win behind multi-goal efforts from Shaun Rios and Blake Vanek. Nathan Free, Will McLaughlin, and Kyle McDonough all found the back of the net for the Hawks in the matchup.

Now in their third WHL season, the Wild are looking to rebound from a slow start, entering the weekend with a 5-9-1-1 record. Wenatchee has shown signs of momentum, however, winning three of its last five games.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the league with 12 points, Wenatchee maintains one of the WHL's top penalty-kill units, operating at 84.8% and allowing only 12 goals on 79 short-handed situations. Moorhead, Minnesota native Mason Kraft leads the team with 13 points (5G, 8A) in his rookie season in Wenatchee.

Hosers and 5-0

Tonight, the Winterhawks celebrate Hosers and 5-0 Night, honoring the incredible work of our local Fire & Rescue and Police Bureaus. Earlier this season, Hawks players spent time visiting both departments to learn about their daily responsibilities and take part in hands-on activities. Throughout the night, fans can enjoy a series of fun competitions and recognitions as we show our appreciation for Portland's first responders.

Be sure to visit our friends from the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation at their table on the VMC concourse on Friday night. For more information on OFBF, please visit: https://oregonfallenbadge.com/

New Light Show

The Portland Winterhawks are introducing a brand-new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform. Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun!

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







