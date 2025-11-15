Brody Gillespie the Overtime Hero as Chiefs Win, 4-3, Over the Vees

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Penticton, BC - The Spokane Chiefs traveled north for their first ever matchup with the Penticton Vees on Friday night. It was a special homecoming for Chiefs leading scorer Mathis Preston as the Penticton native entered the weekend with 15 points (7G, 8A).

The home side opened the scoring in the first period, with the lone goal scored by Vees' forward Brittan Alstead, his 10th of the season.

The second period was full of action with Spokane getting on the board at 1:05 thanks to the second goal of the season from Brody Gillespie. His fierce shot from the right wing deflected off the goaltender high into the air before falling and bouncing into the net. Cohen Harris was given an assist on the play.

Later in the period the Chiefs scored one of their prettiest power play goals of the season. The puck was snapped around the offensive zone before Preston and Harrington combined to find Harris in the right slot. His laser gave the Chiefs the lead and gave the Spokane forward his second of the season.

The Vees would answer with a breakout goal from Tristan Petersen at 6:15 to make it 2-2.

The Chiefs would retake the lead with a beautiful solo goal from the hometown kid Mathis Preston. He picked up the turnover at center ice and glided down the rink before finishing around the netminder for the backhand goal.

The Chiefs fought off an onslaught to start the third period as the Vees peppered the goal with multiple chances. With 7:17 to play, Penticton forward Matteo Danis crossed the blue line and fired a rope over the shoulder of Linus Vieillard for the tying goal.

Neither team would find a breakthrough and the game would go to a 3-on-3 sudden death overtime.

In overtime the Vees had an immediate chance that was no good and then it was Brody Gillespie calling game. The Vancouver, WA native took the pass from Owen Schoettler before doing the rest himself.

Chiefs netminder Linus Vieillard finished the night with 41 saves on 44 shots, earning first star of the game. Mathis Preston and Cohen Harris each finished the game with a goal and assist with Brody Gillespie notching two goals.

Spokane will play tomorrow night in Kelowna before returning home for Special Olympics Night presented by Les Schwab Tires against the Regina Pats on Wednesday, November 19th.







