Game Preview: Vees vs Chiefs

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees host the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (9-7-1-2) fell 5-2 at the hands of the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday at home. Penticton got back within one goal following two, two goal deficits but were unable to equalize on either occasion despite outshooting the Hurricanes 42-19. Brittan Alstead and Nolan Stevenson had the goals for the Vees.

The Chiefs enter the game 9-9-0-0 on the year. They picked up a 4-3 win over Portland last time out. This will be the first WHL visit to the SOEC for Chiefs forward Mathis Preston who was born and raised in Penticton.

Following tonight's game, the Vees travel to Tri-City to battle the Americans tomorrow night for a 6:00PM faceoff.

Vees Player to Watch: Brittan Alstead: Alstead raised his goal total to nine this season with his powerplay marker on Wednesday. He is tied for second on the team in goals with Jacob Kvasnicka.

Fast Fact: Nolan Stevenson and Brady Birnie are tied for the team lead in powerplay points with nine each this season.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the first matchup of the season between the Vees and Chiefs. They will play three more times this season following tonight's game with the next meeting being Jan. 3 in Spokane.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 25 points (9g, 16a)

Ryden Evers- 21 points (11g, 10a)

Brady Birnie- 19 points (5g, 14a)

Brittan Alstead- 17 points (9g, 8a)

Nolan Stevenson- 14 points (2g, 12a)

Chiefs

Mathis Preston- 15 points (7g, 8a)

Chase Harrington- 13 points (7g, 6a)

Coco Armstrong 11 points (6g, 5a)







