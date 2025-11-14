Game Preview: Vees vs Chiefs
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees host the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.
If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.
The Vees (9-7-1-2) fell 5-2 at the hands of the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday at home. Penticton got back within one goal following two, two goal deficits but were unable to equalize on either occasion despite outshooting the Hurricanes 42-19. Brittan Alstead and Nolan Stevenson had the goals for the Vees.
The Chiefs enter the game 9-9-0-0 on the year. They picked up a 4-3 win over Portland last time out. This will be the first WHL visit to the SOEC for Chiefs forward Mathis Preston who was born and raised in Penticton.
Following tonight's game, the Vees travel to Tri-City to battle the Americans tomorrow night for a 6:00PM faceoff.
Vees Player to Watch: Brittan Alstead: Alstead raised his goal total to nine this season with his powerplay marker on Wednesday. He is tied for second on the team in goals with Jacob Kvasnicka.
Fast Fact: Nolan Stevenson and Brady Birnie are tied for the team lead in powerplay points with nine each this season.
HEAD TO HEAD: This is the first matchup of the season between the Vees and Chiefs. They will play three more times this season following tonight's game with the next meeting being Jan. 3 in Spokane.
2025-26 Scoring Leaders:
Vees:
Jacob Kvasnicka- 25 points (9g, 16a)
Ryden Evers- 21 points (11g, 10a)
Brady Birnie- 19 points (5g, 14a)
Brittan Alstead- 17 points (9g, 8a)
Nolan Stevenson- 14 points (2g, 12a)
Chiefs
Mathis Preston- 15 points (7g, 8a)
Chase Harrington- 13 points (7g, 6a)
Coco Armstrong 11 points (6g, 5a)
Western Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Chiefs Reassign Forward Kaslo Ferner, Trim Roster to 23 - Spokane Chiefs
- Portland Winterhawks Recall Defenceman Aaron Zulinick - Portland Winterhawks
- Silvertips Trade Overager Rylan Pearce to Regina - Everett Silvertips
- Pats Acquire Veteran Defenceman Pearce from Silvertips - Regina Pats
- Oil Kings Head to Island to Battle Royals - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Vees vs Chiefs - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Head North for First Contest against Expansion Vees Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Day Hub: November 14 vs Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Dean DeSilva Resigns as Broncos Head Coach - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Flying West to Start the Weekend - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 20 AT Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- WHL Announces Disciplinary Action Following Standard of Conduct Investigations - WHL
- Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - November 14, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Penticton Vees Stories
- Game Preview: Vees vs Chiefs
- Vees Fall to Hurricanes
- Game Preview: Vees vs Hurricanes
- Vees Pick Up 4-2 Victory Over Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Vees vs Thunderbirds