Chiefs Head North for First Contest against Expansion Vees Friday
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Penticton, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs will head across the northern border this weekend for a set of back-to-back contests against B.C. Division teams, starting Friday with the team's first-ever match-up against the WHL's newest club, the Penticton Vees. The Chiefs recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a close 4-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks on the road Saturday.
LOCATION: South Okanagan Events Centre
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
