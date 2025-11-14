Chiefs Head North for First Contest against Expansion Vees Friday

Penticton, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs will head across the northern border this weekend for a set of back-to-back contests against B.C. Division teams, starting Friday with the team's first-ever match-up against the WHL's newest club, the Penticton Vees. The Chiefs recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a close 4-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks on the road Saturday.

LOCATION: South Okanagan Events Centre

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







