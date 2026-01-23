Preview: Chiefs Take on Vees Friday Night on the Road
Published on January 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Penticton B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road to take on the Penticton Vees Friday night. The Chiefs are 1-1-0-0 against the WHL newcomers this season.
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: South Okanagan Events Centre
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
