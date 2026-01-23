Preview: Chiefs Take on Vees Friday Night on the Road

Published on January 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Penticton B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs hit the road to take on the Penticton Vees Friday night. The Chiefs are 1-1-0-0 against the WHL newcomers this season.

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: South Okanagan Events Centre

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.