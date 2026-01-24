Tigers Fall, 3-2, in Shootout to Blades

Saskatoon, SK - The Tigers took on the Blades for the third of four matchups between the two clubs this season on Friday, January 23rd in the SaskTel Centre.

The two eastern conference teams were locked head-to-head from the opening puck drop with both teams generating scoring chances.

The Tigers outshot the Blades 11-10 in the first period, narrowly edging their opponent on the shot counter.

The game would remain close in goals as well as shots, with Medicine Hat being the only one on the board at the end of the first period.

A far out wrist shot from Yaroslav Bryzgalov would find it's way through heavy traffic in front of the net and off of the skate of Ethan Neutens. Neutens' eighth of the year came at 8:50 to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

After a close first period, the second was more of the same with neither team adding a tally.

The Tigers did outshoot their opponent by a considerably larger margin in the second period 11-5.

The solid offensive pressure from the Tabbies was led by their two power plays in the middle frame, generating several high-danger scoring chances, but none leading to a goal.

The Tigers went into the third period with their 1-0 lead intact.

Hunter Laing broke the scoreless draught and got the Blades on board just under the halfway point of the third at 9:48.

Medicine Hat answered back just 2:11 later with Andrew Basha's fifth of the year. Basha made a nice fake and showed off his agility by making a quick turn to create space between him and the defender. Basha fired a wrist shot that trickled through Saskatoon's goaltender and slowly found it's way into the net to retake the Tigers' lead.

As time ticked down the Blades pulled their goaltender to try and tie up the game, and with 0:56 remaining they did. Cooper Williams scored the tying goal to bring the game to overtime.

Both teams had time with the puck in overtime, and they both had a similar strategy, taking their time on zone entries to maintain possession as much as possible. Saskatoon posted three shots in the overtime period while Medicine Hat put up a lone shot, but both teams had plenty of opportunities.

With no winner declared after overtime, the two teams went to a shootout. Medicine Hat failed to get a shootout goal, and Saskatoon beat Carter Casey just once, which was enough to give them the shootout win, while the Tigers still left with a point.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0.0%

PK: 5/5 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Cooper Williams (1G) - Saskatoon

Andrew Basha (1G) - Medicine Hat

Evan gardner (29SH, 27SV) - Saskatoon

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Carter Casey

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, January 24th in the Art Hauser Centre.







