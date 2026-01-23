Warriors Look to Flip the Page against Royals

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors hit the ice tonight to take on the Victoria Royals.

Last night, the Warriors struggled in the first period before storming back in the second period to tie their game against the division-leading Prince Albert Raiders. The Warriors went one for three on the power play and three for four on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke was tested with 38 shots, 17 coming in the first period alone. The Warriors pressed in the third period, more than doubling their game total of shots, but were unable to capitalize, but the team was able to gain a point in the shootout loss.

With an assist last night, Pavel McKenize has now taken over the top scoring position with 12 goals and 45 points. Landen McFadden is close behind with 18 goals and 44 points. Aiden Ziprick rounds out the top three with 12 goals and 39 points.

On Wednesday in Saskatoon, the Royals fell 3-1 to the Blades. Ludovic Perreault tallied the lone goal for the Royals. Roan Woodward leads the Royals with 23 goals and 40 points. Former Warrior and 2024 WHL Champion, Cosmo Wilson, has recorded one goal and five points through 18 games so far this season. Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased here.

Tonight, the Warriors are celebrating Morty's 17th birthday in partnership with Moose Jaw Co-op. There's a specialty jersey silent auction on the concourse of jerseys Morty has worn in the last few seasons. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.







