Chiefs Shut out in Penticton, Play Kamloops at Home Tomorrow
Published on January 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Penticton, B.C. - The Chiefs opened a back-to-back on Friday night in Penticton, playing the Vees for the third time this season.
It was a quiet first period, with the hosts scoring the only goal at 8:46, on the power play.
Penticton would build on the lead in the second period, scoring three goals to take a 4-0 lead. The Vees added two more in the third to make it a 6-0 game.
Spokane goes 0/1 on the power play and 4/7 on the penalty kill. Esler makes 32 saves in net.
Spokane hosts the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night for the Avista Team Poster Giveaway and Full Team Autograph Session. It will be the only full team autograph session of the season, located in the Elysian Events Hall on the main concourse.
