Warriors Fall to Royals on Friday Night

Published on January 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors dropped a back-and-forth game against the Victoria Royals to give them their first regulation loss in their last four games.

In the opening period, Victoria took a narrow lead after Reggie Newman sent home his ninth goal of the season. There were no special teams opportunities in the opening frame. The Royals outshot the Warriors 11-8.

Early in the second period, Riley Thorpe went coast-to-coast with an incredible individual effort to tie the game at one goal. Just after the midway mark, Aiden Ziprick notched his thirteenth goal of the season to give the Warriors the lead. The Royals battled back to bring the teams back even with under six minutes to play in the middle frame.

After two periods of play, neither team had been awarded a man-advantage. The Royals put up another 11 shots for a two period total of 22 and the Warriors added 10 for a total of 18 shots.

The first penalty of the game was a delay of game call to Victoria's Landon Young just under four minutes into the final frame. The Warriors couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. The team returned to five-on-five but it didn't last long with Victoria's Nolan Stewart being assessed a minor penalty for cross checking.

The Royals broke the tie with another goal from Reggie Newman just past the midway mark of the final period. Moments later, Captain Brady Ness was handed a minor penalty for kneeing. The Warriors could not even the score.

The Warriors went zero for zero on the power play and one for one on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 29 saves on 32 shots. Across the ice, Ethan Eskit made 32 saves on 34 shots.

