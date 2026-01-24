Vees Dominate in 12th Straight Win

Nolan Stevenson registered two goals on Friday night against Spokane guiding the Vees to their 12th straight victory, 6-0.

The Vees climb to 27-9-4-3 on the season with the win.

Stevenson got the party started the SOEC on the powerplay, wiring home a patented one-timer past Spokane goaltender Carter Esler to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

It didn't take long for the Vees to extend the lead in the second as a bouncing shot from the point by Ethan Weber hit Brittan Alstead at the side of the goal and hit the net making it 2-0. The Vees would start to pull away. Stevenson slapped his second goal of the night right under the bar for his sixth goal of the season.

The Vees would make it 4-0 late in the second on another powerplay off the stick of Matteo Danis. For Danis, it was his 18th goal of the season.

Jacob Kvasnicka got in on the action with a shorthanded, breakaway goal, his 24th of the year making it 5-0.

Weber would finish off the scoring with a shot from the point for the Vees third powerplay goal of the game with just under two minutes remaining.

AJ Reyelts was strong in a 19 save shutout, his second shutout of the season.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 41

Chiefs- 19

Scoring:

Vees- Nolan Stevenson (2), Brittan Alstead, Matteo Danis, Jacob Kvasnicka, Ethan Weber

Chiefs- N/A

Power Plays:

Vees- 3/7

Chiefs- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 19/19

Chiefs- Ethan Esler - 35/41

Up Next: Penticton heads to Kelowna to take on the Rockets tomorrow night before returning to the SOEC to finish off their three games in three nights Sunday at 4:00PM against the Red Deer Rebels.







