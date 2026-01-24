Vees Dominate in 12th Straight Win
Published on January 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Nolan Stevenson registered two goals on Friday night against Spokane guiding the Vees to their 12th straight victory, 6-0.
The Vees climb to 27-9-4-3 on the season with the win.
Stevenson got the party started the SOEC on the powerplay, wiring home a patented one-timer past Spokane goaltender Carter Esler to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.
It didn't take long for the Vees to extend the lead in the second as a bouncing shot from the point by Ethan Weber hit Brittan Alstead at the side of the goal and hit the net making it 2-0. The Vees would start to pull away. Stevenson slapped his second goal of the night right under the bar for his sixth goal of the season.
The Vees would make it 4-0 late in the second on another powerplay off the stick of Matteo Danis. For Danis, it was his 18th goal of the season.
Jacob Kvasnicka got in on the action with a shorthanded, breakaway goal, his 24th of the year making it 5-0.
Weber would finish off the scoring with a shot from the point for the Vees third powerplay goal of the game with just under two minutes remaining.
AJ Reyelts was strong in a 19 save shutout, his second shutout of the season.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 41
Chiefs- 19
Scoring:
Vees- Nolan Stevenson (2), Brittan Alstead, Matteo Danis, Jacob Kvasnicka, Ethan Weber
Chiefs- N/A
Power Plays:
Vees- 3/7
Chiefs- 0/2
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 19/19
Chiefs- Ethan Esler - 35/41
Up Next: Penticton heads to Kelowna to take on the Rockets tomorrow night before returning to the SOEC to finish off their three games in three nights Sunday at 4:00PM against the Red Deer Rebels.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Portland Strikes Late as Americans Fall, 3-1, on Home Ice - Tri-City Americans
- Broncos Fall to Raiders Friday Night at InnovationPlex - Swift Current Broncos
- Action-Packed Third Hoists Hawks over Ams - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Collect Fourth Straight Win with Dominant 7-2 Victory over Vancouver - Prince George Cougars
- Four-Goal Second Period Lifts Hurricanes Past Pats - Regina Pats
- Chiefs Shut out in Penticton, Play Kamloops at Home Tomorrow - Spokane Chiefs
- Vees Dominate in 12th Straight Win - Penticton Vees
- Third Period Pushback Not Enough for Wheat Kings in Everett - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tips Score Four on 54 Shots in 4-1 Dub over Brandon - Everett Silvertips
- Warriors Fall to Royals on Friday Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Fall, 3-2, in Shootout to Blades - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Seven Former Winterhawks Named to 2026 Winter Olympic Rosters - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Vees vs Chiefs - Penticton Vees
- Hockey Canada Launches New Development Hub in Victoria with the Royals - Victoria Royals
- Game Preview: Game 45 at Blades - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Preview: Chiefs Take on Vees Friday Night on the Road - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Look to Flip the Page against Royals - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: January 23 at Tri-City - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0 - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.