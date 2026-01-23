Game Preview: Vees vs Chiefs

The Penticton Vees will look to extend their winning streak to 12 when they host the Spokane Chiefs for Healthcare Appreciation Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is 7:00PM. TICKETS

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (26-9-4-3) picked up an 11th straight victory last Saturday taking down the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 in overtime. Ryden Evers scored for the Vees in overtime, his fifth game winning goal of the year. Jacob Kvasnicka and Nolan Stevenson each chipped in two points in the victory.

The Chiefs enter Saturday's matchup 22-20-1-0. Last time out Spokane defeated the Portland Winterhawks by a 6-2 score and have three wins in their last four contests and points in four straight games. The Chiefs sit in seventh in the Western Conference standings this season and are 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Vees Player to Watch: D Doogan Pederson: The Vees defenceman will play in his 150th WHL contest tonight. He has four goals and 13 assists this season and sits third on the team in plus/minus at +24.

Fast Fact: Sean Burick was named to Team West for the upcoming WHL Prospects game. He was rated 119th by NHL Central Scouting during the Midterm Rankings. The rookie defenceman has suited up in 16 straight games for the Vees.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the third of four meetings this season between the Vees and Chiefs. Penticton is 1-0-1-0 against Spokane. Last time they faced off it was a 5-1 victory on the road for the Vees. They will wrap up the season series Feb. 4 in Spokane.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 55 points (23g, 32a)

Ryden Evers- 52 points (25g, 27a)

Brady Birnie- 45 points (15g, 30a)

Brittan Alstead- 35 points (14g, 21a)

Matteo Danis- 34 points (17g, 17a)

Chiefs

Logan Wormald- 44 points (16g, 28a)

Tyus Sparks- 42 points (19g, 23a)

Chase Harrington- 40 points (17g, 23a)







