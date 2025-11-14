Dean DeSilva Resigns as Broncos Head Coach

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have accepted the resignation of Head Coach Dean DeSilva, effective immediately.

"Following careful consideration, it was mutually determined that in the best interest of both Dean and the organization, this is the right path forward," said Chad Leslie, General Manager. "The Swift Current Broncos are committed to providing a positive environment for all players."

This follows a WHL disciplinary investigation, which confirmed DeSilva breached WHL Standards of Conduct on two separate occasions.

Regan Darby will assume the role of Head Coach on an interim basis until further notice.

The Broncos will hold a press conference in the Conference Room on the second floor at the InnovationPlex, 2001 Chaplin St E, Swift Current, SK on November 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM CST.







