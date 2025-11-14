Game Preview: Game 20 AT Pats

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second matchup of four matchups between the two clubs this season. Medicine Hat walked away with a 5-2 victory last time these two clubs met on Saturday, September 20th in Co-op Place. Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) led the team in the matchup. The Tigers went 5-0-0-0 against the Pats in the 2024-25 season.

2025-26 Season Series:

Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 20 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Regina 0 (Feb 28 2025) Medicine Hat 10 @ Regina 5 (Nov 1 2024)

Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Feb 15 2025) Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)

Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Jan 21 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

10-6-2-1 8-9-1-1

Central - 3rd East Div.- 4th

East - 5th East Conf. - 7th

Home - 6-1-1-1 Home - 4-4-1-1

Away - 4-5-1-0 Away - 4-5-0-0

Last 10 - 3-4-2-1 Last 10 - 6-3-0-1

Streak - L4 Streak - W2

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Regina

47-17-3-1 16-44-5-3

Central - 1st East Div.- 5th

East - 1st East Conf. - 10th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-22-1-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 7-22-4-1

Previous Game: The Tigers lost 7-4 to the Wheat Kings on Saturday, November 8th in Co-op Place. Jonas Woo (3G, 1A) led the team with four points in the matchup, including a hat trick. Carter Casey got the start for the Tigers and made 20 saves on 26 shots.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (19) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.96)

Goals - Jonas Woo (10) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)

Assists - Markus Ruck (16) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (27) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford & Jonas Woo (+14)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 26.2%

Penalty Kill: 81.3%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 16 (T-9th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-5th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-5th)

Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-6th)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-9th)

Jonas Woo - 2 (T-9th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-2nd)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +14 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - +14 (T-6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (T-8th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 10 Points

Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Jonas Woo 4 Game Goal Streak - 7 Goals

Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 49 Career Points

Markus Ruck 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4 L @ Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 15 6:00PM (CST)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 SOL @ Calgary Hitmen - Wed. Nov 19 7:00PM (MST)

VS Tri-City Americans 4-3 OTL @ Red Deer Rebels - Fri. Nov 21 7:00PM (MST)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Nov 22 7:00PM (MST)

@ Penticton Vees 3-1 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Sun. Nov 23 4:00PM (MST)







