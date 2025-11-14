Game Preview: Game 20 AT Pats
Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second matchup of four matchups between the two clubs this season. Medicine Hat walked away with a 5-2 victory last time these two clubs met on Saturday, September 20th in Co-op Place. Bryce Pickford (2G, 1A) led the team in the matchup. The Tigers went 5-0-0-0 against the Pats in the 2024-25 season.
2025-26 Season Series:
Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 20 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 2 @ Regina 0 (Feb 28 2025) Medicine Hat 10 @ Regina 5 (Nov 1 2024)
Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 1 (Feb 15 2025) Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)
Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Jan 21 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Regina
10-6-2-1 8-9-1-1
Central - 3rd East Div.- 4th
East - 5th East Conf. - 7th
Home - 6-1-1-1 Home - 4-4-1-1
Away - 4-5-1-0 Away - 4-5-0-0
Last 10 - 3-4-2-1 Last 10 - 6-3-0-1
Streak - L4 Streak - W2
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Regina
47-17-3-1 16-44-5-3
Central - 1st East Div.- 5th
East - 1st East Conf. - 10th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-22-1-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 7-22-4-1
Previous Game: The Tigers lost 7-4 to the Wheat Kings on Saturday, November 8th in Co-op Place. Jonas Woo (3G, 1A) led the team with four points in the matchup, including a hat trick. Carter Casey got the start for the Tigers and made 20 saves on 26 shots.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (19) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.96)
Goals - Jonas Woo (10) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)
Assists - Markus Ruck (16) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford (27) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford & Jonas Woo (+14)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 26.2%
Penalty Kill: 81.3%
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 16 (T-9th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-5th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-5th)
Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-6th)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-9th)
Jonas Woo - 2 (T-9th)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-2nd)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +14 (T-6th)
Bryce Pickford - +14 (T-6th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (T-8th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 10 Points
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Jonas Woo 4 Game Goal Streak - 7 Goals
Bryce Pickford 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played
Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 49 Career Points
Markus Ruck 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Veeti Väisänen 50 Career penalty Minutes 48 Career Penalty Minutes
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4 L @ Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 15 6:00PM (CST)
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 4-3 SOL @ Calgary Hitmen - Wed. Nov 19 7:00PM (MST)
VS Tri-City Americans 4-3 OTL @ Red Deer Rebels - Fri. Nov 21 7:00PM (MST)
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L VS Calgary Hitmen - Sat. Nov 22 7:00PM (MST)
@ Penticton Vees 3-1 W @ Calgary Hitmen - Sun. Nov 23 4:00PM (MST)
Western Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Dean DeSilva Resigns as Broncos Head Coach - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Flying West to Start the Weekend - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 20 AT Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- WHL Announces Disciplinary Action Following Standard of Conduct Investigations - WHL
- Preview: Americans vs Silvertips - November 14, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Blazers - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Game Preview: Game 20 AT Pats
- Tigers Fall, 7-4, to Wheat Kings
- Game Preview: Game 19 VS Wheat Kings
- Tigers Fall, 4-3, in Shootout to Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 18 VS Oil Kings