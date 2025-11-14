Warriors Flying West to Start the Weekend

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - The Warriors head west today to kick off the weekend against the Swift Current Broncos.

Last game, the Warriors earned a narrow 3-2 overtime win over the Red Deer Rebels to cap off a busy four games in five days. Captain Lynden Lakovic and Casey Brown each potted one goal during regulation, and Ethan Semeniuk potted the overtime winner. Chase Wutzke made 34 saves on 36 shots to earn his first win against his former team.

Lynden Lakovic continues to lead the league with 17 goals. He also leads the Warriors with 25 points. Landen McFadden and Aiden Ziprick are tied with the most assists on the team, at 15 each. Chase Wutzke leads the Warriors' goaltenders with a record of 5-7, a goals against average of 2.98, and a save percentage of .893.

Colt Carter is expected to return to the lineup this weekend after returning from representing Canada on Team Canada Red at the U17 World Challenge last week.

The first time the teams met this season, the Warriors earned a decisive 6-1 victory in September before falling in overtime in October, both at home. This is the first time the teams will be playing at the InnovationPlex in the 2025-2026 regular season.

The Swift Current Broncos have a record of 7-11-1-0. The Broncos recorded two losses this week, a 7-1 loss to the Regina Pats on Sunday and a 4-1 loss to the Saskatoon Blades on Tuesday. The action starts at 6:40pm on Country 100 with James Gallo. Fans can also watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.