Blades Edge Hitmen, 2-1

Published on November 14, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen returned to the Scotiabank Saddledome for their first home game of November tonight, wrapping up a home-and-home series with the Saskatoon Blades. Calgary came up just short in a tight 2-1 loss.

Landon Amrhein opened the scoring less than five minutes in, tipping in Brandon Gorzynski's shot on the power play for his fifth of the season. The assist extended Gorzynski's point streak to four games (2g, 4a).

The game remained 1-0 until the five-minute mark of the third period, when Rowan Calvert tied it for Saskatoon. With under five minutes remaining, Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Laing put the Blades ahead. Despite a late power play and the extra attacker with Eric Tu on the bench, the Hitmen couldn't find the equalizer, sealing a 2-1 final.

Calgary was perfect on the penalty kill, shutting down all five Blades opportunities. The Hitmen continue to lead the league on the penalty kill at 85.7%, allowing a league-low nine power-play goals against.

Calgary's record now sits at 12-5-2-0, placing them second in the Central Division behind the Edmonton Oil Kings, and tied with the Saskatoon Blades for third in the Eastern Conference with three games in hand.

Calgary will open a stretch of three straight games against Medicine Hat when the Tigers visit the Saddledome on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Game time is 7:00 p.m. Calgary then heads to Medicine Hat on Saturday, Nov. 22 for a 7:00 p.m. start before returning home to host the Tigers on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4:00 p.m. It will be another Sunday Funday at Scotiabank Saddledome presented by Brookfield Residential.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.