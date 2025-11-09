Hitmen Close out Road Trip with 4-1 Win Over Blades

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Calgary Hitmen capped off six games in nine nights on their tour of the WHL's East Division Saturday night in Saskatoon. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Kale Dach recorded the first natural hat trick of his career, powering Calgary to a 4-1 win over the Blades.

Harrison Lodewyk opened the scoring with a breakaway finish for his fourth of the season, followed by Dach converting a breakaway of his own to make it 2-0 after one. Dach added the lone goal of the second period, burying a below-the-goal-line feed from Ethan Moore. He completed the hat trick on the power play in the third period to extend the lead to 4-0.

Saskatoon's only goal came from Hayden Harsanyi on a late power play. Calgary was able to hang on to the three-goal lead, winning 4-1. Eric Tu stopped 22 shots for his eighth victory of the season and earned second star honours. Dach was named first star.

The Hitmen improve to 12-4-2-0 on the season and finish the road trip with a record of 4-1-1-0. The team now sits second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern conference.

The Hitmen will have a full five-day break before returning to action on home ice to welcome the Blades in the back-half of this home-and-home set Friday, Nov. 14. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Calgary will then open a stretch of three straight games against Medicine Hat when the Tigers visit the 'Dome on Wednesday, Nov. 19.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.