Oil Kings Re-Assign Kerner and Tullikopf to AJHL Clubs

Published on November 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned forwards Presley Kerner and Tucker Tullikopf to their respective Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) clubs.

Kerner, a 2007-born forward, will return to the Olds Grizzly's, while Tullikopf, a 2008-born forward, will return to the Camrose Kodiaks.

Both players were in the lineup on Friday in Medicine Hat. They were held pointless and were both an Even plus/minus rating.

The Oil Kings open their B.C. road swing on Tuesday afternoon.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on November 30 for Crazy Hair Day as the Oil Kings host the Saskatoon Blades.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.