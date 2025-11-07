Oil Kings Looking to Remain Hot in Visit to Medicine Hat

November 7, 2025

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings begin a season-high stretch of eight games away from Rogers Place tonight as they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Edmonton currently sits atop the Central Division and Eastern Conference with a 13-4-1-1 record and 28 points, leading the division by six points, ahead of Medicine Hat and Calgary. The Tigers are 10-5-2-0 on the year.

Tonight is the second meeting between the two clubs within a week as the two battled on November 1 to a 6-1 win for the Oil Kings at Rogers Place. It's the third of eight meetings this season with Edmonton holding a 1-1-0-0 record and the home team winning both games.

The Oil Kings have now won four straight games after a 7-3 win over Red Deer on Wednesday. Edmonton has scored 29 goals over that stretch, an average of 7.5 per-game. With the offensive outburst, the Oil Kings are now the WHL's highest scoring team with 86 goals, an average 4.53 per-game. Edmonton is also averaging 2.89 goals-against per-game.

Looking to stay scorching hot for the Oil Kings will be Max Curran who, fresh off his Player of the Week award, will look to extend his point streak to five games. He's currently tallied 13 points (4G, 9A) in that stretch. Defenceman Ethan MacKenzie is also looking to keep things rolling as he's earned 10 points (1G, 9A) over a five-game point streak and he's currently second among WHL defenders in scoring.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have only played once since that Saturday meeting, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tri-City Americans.

Game time from Co-op Place in Medicine Hat is 7 p.m.







