Rockets Head to Victoria for Weekend Doubleheader

Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets right wing Carson Wetsch

The Kelowna Rockets (6-5-1-1) hit the island for a weekend doubleheader against the Victoria Royals (8-4-2-1) at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Game one is set for Friday, November 7th, at 7:05 pm, with a rematch on Saturday, November 8th, at 4:05 pm. Fans can watch both games live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 The Lizard.

The Rockets are coming off an impressive 6-2 win over the Penticton Vees on Wednesday. The Rockets have accumulated points in four straight and have won two in a row. In the last two games, Kelowna has outscored opponents 11-4, led by standout performances from Tij Iginla (5G, 3A), Carson Wetsch (4G, 9A), and Tomas Poletin (9G, 4A). Rookie goaltender Harrison Boettiger also earned his first career WHL win on Wednesday, stopping 32 shots in the victory.

The Rockets have gone 1-0-0-1 against the Royals so far this season, taking a 2-1 shootout win in their last meeting on October 22. Both games played so far this year have gone to a shootout.

VICTORIA:

The Royals enter the weekend coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over Penticton last weekend. Victoria continues to boast one of the WHL's top power-play units, converting on 29.2% of their opportunities.

Offensively, Roan Woodward (11G, 9A) and Hayden Moore (6G, 13A) lead the charge, while defenseman Timofei Runtso (3G, 10A) has been a key driver from the back end. The Royals have been particularly strong on home ice, posting a 4-2-1-1 record at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

INSIDE THE SERIES

2025-26 Season Series: Series tied 1-0-0-1

Last Meeting: Kelowna 2 @ Victoria 1 (SO) - October 22, 2025

Kelowna Record: 6-5-1-1

Victoria Record: 8-4-2-1

Last 5 Games:

Kelowna - (6-2 W @ Penticton), (5-2 W @ Vancouver), (3-4 OTL v. Medicine Hat), (2-1 W @ Victoria), (1-3 L @Tri City)

Victoria - (4-3 W v. Penticton), (3-6 L v. Penticton), (3-2 W @ Portland), (2-3 L @ Tri-City), (2-1 SOL v. Kelowna)

Goals For/Against: Kelowna 41 GF / 46 GA | Victoria 55 GF / 55 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna PP 9/57 (15.8%), PK 38/49 (77.6%) | Victoria PP 19/65 (29.2%), PK 34/47 (72.3%)

UPCOMING WHL MILESTONES:

Mazden Leslie - 2 points shy of 200 career WHL points

Mazden Leslie - 8 games away from 300 career WHL games

Carson Wetsch - 9 games away from 200 career WHL games

Hiroki Gojsic - 9 points shy of 100 career WHL points

INJURY REPORT:

No current injuries.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Following the weekend series in Victoria, the Rockets return home on Friday, November 14th, to host the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Prospera Place.

Tickets for all Rockets home games are available now at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place.

