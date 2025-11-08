Broncos Drop 6-2 Decision to Hitmen at Home

Despite a good effort, the Swift Current Broncos couldn't bounce back after a slow start Friday night, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Calgary Hitmen at the InnovationPlex in the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

The game started on a tough note for the Broncos, as Calgary struck twice in the first period - including a power-play marker from Brandon Gorzynski at 6:12 and another from Ben MacBeath midway through the frame - putting Swift Current in an early hole.

The second period saw the visitors extend their lead with three more goals from Rylan Ng, Luc Trevors, and Landon Amrhein before the Broncos finally broke through. Rookie forward Brennan Brown gave the home crowd something to cheer about at 13:57, scoring his first career WHL goal, with assists from Parker Rondeau and Josh McGregor.

Swift Current carried some momentum into the third, and Carter Moen cut the deficit to 5-2 just 1:58 into the period with his second goal of the season. However, Calgary's Gorzynski struck again midway through the final frame to seal the deal with a score of 6-2.

The Broncos were outshot 32-24, with shot totals of 6-11-7 across the three periods. Calgary also held the edge in the faceoff circle (38-27) and made their power plays count, going 2-for-4. Swift Current came up empty on all four of their man-advantage opportunities. Joey Rocha made 26 saves on 32 shots in the loss.

With the defeat, the Broncos' record falls to 6-9-1-0. They'll look to rebound quickly as they wrap up their homestand on Saturday, November 8, when they welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes back to the InnovationPlex.







