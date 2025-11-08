Warriors Survive Blades' Comeback Attempt to Emerge Victorious

Published on November 7, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







SASKATOON, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors survived a spirited comeback attempt by the Saskatoon Blades to emerge victorious on Friday night.

Early in the game, the Warriors landed on the man-advantage following a hooking call to Saskatoon's Tyrone Sobry. Aiden Ziprick capitalized on the chance to get the Warriors on the board. Late in the period following a second penalty to the Blades, this time a double minor, Captain Lynden Lakovic added a second goal to put the team up by two heading into the first intermission.

Following Lakovic's buzzer beater to end the first frame, the Warriors started the second period on the second half of the previous double minor assessed to the Blades. Riley Thorpe tallied his third goal of the season on the power play, marking the third power play goal of the game.

Jan Trefny struck 30 seconds later to put the Warriors up by four with 18 minutes to play in the second period. Following a delay of game call to Warriors' defenceman, Aiden Ziprick, Cooper Williams finally found the back of the net to get the Blades on the board with 16 minutes to play. Hunter Laing added to the Blades' comeback with their second goal just over three minutes later.

Riley Thorpe retaliated to put the Warriors back ahead by three goals. Following a tripping minor to Saskatoon's Gavin Clark, the Blades were able to send home a shorthanded goal again off the stick of Cooper Williams. Jordan Martin added the Blades' fourth goal, pulling them within one goal.

Captain Lynden Lakovic struck again late in the period to bring the Warriors back ahead by two goals.

In the third period, the Warriors had two further opportunities on the man-advantage, but were not able to capitalize on either. David Lewandowski scored the sole goal in the third period to bring the Blades back within one goal. Although the Blades pulled goaltender Ethan McCallum with close to a minute remaining, they were not able to find the back of the net, and the Warriors emerged victorious.

Kyle Jones earned his third WHL win, the second of his career against the Blades, and made 25 saves on 30 shots. Across the ice, Ethan McCallum and Evan Gardner combined for 23 saves on 29 shots. The Warriors went three for five on the power play and zero for two on the penalty kill.

The Moose Jaw Warriors return to the Hangar on Saturday for the first game of the weekend series.

By Elizabeth Black







Western Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.