Warriors Battle But Fall Narrowly to Raiders

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors battled, but fell just short on Saturday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.

Landen McFadden came out swinging and potted the first goal of the game before the first minute of the period was finished. Chase Wutzke was tested early by the Raiders, but it wasn't until just past the ten-minute mark that the Raiders were able to find the back of the net with a goal from Max Heise. Heise added the Raiders' second goal not three minutes later.

Landen McFadden dropped the gloves against Bennett Kelly with under five minutes to play. He was the clear victor after knocking Kelly to the ice with one swing. The Warriors had two opportunities on the man-advantage in the first period, one following a minor to Daxon Rudolph for hooking at the 17-minute mark and the other, a slashing call to Aiden Oiring with just 59 seconds to play in the period.

Pavel McKenzie was called for high-sticking less than a minute into the period. The teams played four-on-four for 21 seconds before the Warriors landed on the penalty kill. The Raiders were able to tally a power play goal off the stick of Prince Albert product, Connor Howe.

Midway through the period, Brady Ness and Jonah Sivertson were assessed matching roughing minors, and the teams returned to four-on-four. Neither team was able to capitalize, and the teams returned to five-on-five. Landen McFadden tapped home his second goal of the game to bring the Warriors back within one with under four minutes to play in the frame. Dominik Pavlik was assessed a hooking penalty late in the frame, and the Warriors ended the second period on the penalty kill.

In the third period during the final seconds of the penalty kill, Captain Lynden Lakovic sent home a goal from a sharp angle below the goal line to bring the Warriors back even. The Raiders retaliated quickly with a goal off the stick of Daxon Rudolph with over 16 minutes to play in the period.

William Degagne wasted no time by blasting home a rocket of a shot to bring the Warriors back even with the Raiders. The tie held on until Jonah Sivertson brought the Warriors back ahead by one. Late in the frame, Wutzke was called for the extra attacker, and Max Heise was able to send home an empty net goal to tally a hat trick.

Chase Wutkze made 30 saves on 35 shots in his first appearance as a Warrior. Across the ice, former-Warriors Dimitri Fortin made 20 saves on 24 shots. The Warriors went 0 for 2 on the power play and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors are back in action against the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday, November 5th, at the Temple Gardens Centre.







