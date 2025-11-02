Warriors Send Hutchison to Pats

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have completed a Saturday afternoon deal with the Regina Pats. The Pats will acquire 19-year-old goaltender Matthew Hutchison in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Hutchison was acquired by the Moose Jaw Warriors ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline from the Vancouver Giants. In that deal, the Warriors sent goaltender Brady Smith to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for Hutchison and two draft picks.

In 10 games with the Warriors this season, Hutchison posted a goals against average of 4.69 and a save percentage of .864. His record was 5 - 4.

The product of Nanaimo, British Columbia, has appeared in 72 games in the WHL between the Warriors and the Giants. His career stats include a goals against average is 4.36, a save percentage of .878, and a record of 24-36-5.

The Moose Jaw Warriors will travel north this afternoon for a Saturday evening showdown against the Prince Albert Raiders. Follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







