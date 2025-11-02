Warriors Send Hutchison to Pats
Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have completed a Saturday afternoon deal with the Regina Pats. The Pats will acquire 19-year-old goaltender Matthew Hutchison in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.
Hutchison was acquired by the Moose Jaw Warriors ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline from the Vancouver Giants. In that deal, the Warriors sent goaltender Brady Smith to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for Hutchison and two draft picks.
In 10 games with the Warriors this season, Hutchison posted a goals against average of 4.69 and a save percentage of .864. His record was 5 - 4.
The product of Nanaimo, British Columbia, has appeared in 72 games in the WHL between the Warriors and the Giants. His career stats include a goals against average is 4.36, a save percentage of .878, and a record of 24-36-5.
The Moose Jaw Warriors will travel north this afternoon for a Saturday evening showdown against the Prince Albert Raiders. Follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.
Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Broncos Third-Period Push Falls Short in Red Deer - Swift Current Broncos
- Gavin's Hat Trick Leads Wheat Kings Past Pats - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Oil Kings Offence Stays Hot in Drubbing of Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Fall 6-1 to Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Warriors Send Hutchison to Pats - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Acquire Goaltender Hutchison from Warriors - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Cougars at Thunderbirds - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Look to Shake off Halloween Loss - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Warriors Acquire Wutzke, Draft Pick from Red Deer Rebels - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rebels Complete Trade with Warriors - Red Deer Rebels
- Game Preview: Game 16 at Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Royals - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Seek Different Result against Silvertips Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Central Division Leaders Clash as Oil Kings Host Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: November 1 vs Kamloops - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.