Warriors Look to Shake off Halloween Loss

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are heading north for a Saturday night showdown against one of the top teams in the Central Division.

Landen McFadden continues to lead the Warriors with 5 goals and 16 points through 14 games played. Lynden Lakovic leads the Warriors with 12 goals through 13 games played.

Earlier today, the Moose Jaw Warriors acquired Red Deer Rebels' goaltender Chase Wutzke and a 2026 second-round draft pick in exchange for a handful of draft picks. Wutzke now leads the Warriors' goaltenders with a goals against average of 2.73 and a save percentage of .889.

Colt Carter is away from the team while he represents Canada on one of two Canadian teams at the U17 World Challenge in Nova Scotia this week.

The Prince Albert Raiders are 9-0-3-0 and ranked second in the Central Division behind the Saskatoon Blades. The Raiders have yet to record a regulation loss this season. Last night, the Raiders fell in overtime to the Calgary Hitmen last night at home.

Tune in to the Country 100 pregame show with James Gallo starting at 6:40. Follow along with all the game action on Country 100 or for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.