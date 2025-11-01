Rebels Complete Trade with Warriors
Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors.
The Rebels have acquired a first-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (via Kelowna), a third-round pick in 2026 (via Calgary), a second-round pick in 2027, fourth-round pick in 2028, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2029.
In exchange, the Warriors receive 19-year-old goaltender Chase Wutzke and a second-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
Wutzke was selected by the Rebels in round two of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, 40th overall. He has a 3-5-0-0 record this season with a 2.75 goals-against average, .889 save-percentage, and one shutout. In 102 career games with the team, he has a 43-40-7-3 record, 3.17 goals-against-average, .896 save-percentage, and three shutouts. The Debden, Saskatchewan native also posted a 4-2-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .924 S% in seven playoff appearances. He was Co-Most Valuable Player for the Rebels in 2024-25.
Wutzke was selected by the Minnesota Wild in round five, 142nd overall at the 2024 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with the Wild in September.
Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Warriors Acquire Wutzke, Draft Pick from Red Deer Rebels - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rebels Complete Trade with Warriors - Red Deer Rebels
- Game Preview: Game 16 at Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Royals - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Seek Different Result against Silvertips Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Central Division Leaders Clash as Oil Kings Host Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: November 1 vs Kamloops - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.