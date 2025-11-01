Rebels Complete Trade with Warriors

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter today announced that the club has completed a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Rebels have acquired a first-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (via Kelowna), a third-round pick in 2026 (via Calgary), a second-round pick in 2027, fourth-round pick in 2028, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2029.

In exchange, the Warriors receive 19-year-old goaltender Chase Wutzke and a second-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Wutzke was selected by the Rebels in round two of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, 40th overall. He has a 3-5-0-0 record this season with a 2.75 goals-against average, .889 save-percentage, and one shutout. In 102 career games with the team, he has a 43-40-7-3 record, 3.17 goals-against-average, .896 save-percentage, and three shutouts. The Debden, Saskatchewan native also posted a 4-2-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .924 S% in seven playoff appearances. He was Co-Most Valuable Player for the Rebels in 2024-25.

Wutzke was selected by the Minnesota Wild in round five, 142nd overall at the 2024 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with the Wild in September.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.