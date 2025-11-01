Game Preview: Game 16 at Oil Kings

Published on November 1, 2025

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second matchup of the year for the two central division clubs. Medicine Hat took the first meeting 5-2. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (2G), Jonas Woo (1G, 1A), and Kadon McCann (2A) led the Tigers with two points each.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Edmonton 3 (Feb 23 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 3 (Nov 22 2024) Kelowna 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Mar 4 2025)

Edmonton 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 21 2025) Medicine Hat 2 @ Edmonton 1 (Nov 13 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Edmonton 1 (Jan 11 2025) Edmonton 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Nov 8 2024)

Edmonton 7 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 7 2024) Edmonton 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 21 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

10-4-1-0 10-4-1-1

Central - 2nd Central - 1st

East - 2nd East - 1st

Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 4-1-1-1

Away - 4-4-1-0 Away - 6-3-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Edmonton

47-17-3-1 37-27-2-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 1st East - 7th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-12-0-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 16-15-2-1

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Penticton Vees 3-1 on Monday, October 27 in the South Okanagan Events Centre. Markus Ruck (1G, 1A) led the team with two points. Jordan Switzer stopped 25 of 26 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (15) GAA - Carter Casey (2.52)

Goals - Misha Volotovskii (8) Save % - Carter Casey (.911)

Assists - Markus Ruck (13) Wins - Jordan Switzer (7)

PIMs - Carter Cunningham (23) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Bryce Pickford (+14)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 22.4%

Penalty Kill: 84.4%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 13 (T-7th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 8 (T-2nd)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-2nd)

Game Winning Goals Liam Ruck - 2 (T-1st)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-5th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +14 (3rd)

Misha Volotovskii - +13 (T-4th)

Jonas Woo - +12 (6th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.52 (9th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 7 (T-2nd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Misha Volotovskii 4 game Point Streak - 5 Points

Markus Ruck 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Dayton Reschny 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Penticton Vees 3-1 W VS Tri-City Americans - Sun. Nov 2 4:00PM (MST)

@ Kelowna Rockets 4-3 OTW VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Fri. Nov 7 7:00PM (MST)

@ Kamloops Blazers 5-4 OTL VS Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 8 7:00PM (MST)

@ Prince George Cougars 6-3 W @ Regina Pats - Fri. Nov 14 7:00PM (ST)

@ Vancouver Giants 3-1 L @ Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 15 6:00PM (CST)







Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

