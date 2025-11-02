T-Birds Edged by Cougars in Overtime

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Tai Riley scored his first goal of the season but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost, 4-3, in overtime to the Prince George Cougars Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Despite the setback, Seattle has points in three straight games, their longest point streak of the season. Up next for Seattle is a trip into the British Columbia interior to face the Penticton Vees Friday. The Thunderbirds are home next Saturday at 6:05 p.m. to play the Vancouver Giants.

"I think our formula and our identity is taking shape, with the way we need to play," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We did a lot of good things but not enough to win the game. Just a disappointing ending."

Prince George took an early lead, scoring on the game's first shot 42 seconds into the first period. Seattle (6-7-1-0) responded four minutes later with Antonio Martorana's team leading eighth of the season from Sawyer Mayes and Brendan Rudolph.

The T-Birds would strike twice in the second period to build a 3-1 lead. Brayden Holberton gave Seattle the lead at 5:52, deflecting in a Vanek Popil point shot after Sawyer Mayes won an offensive zone face off. "Just a great play by Mazer to win the draw," explained Holberton of his second goal of the season. "Good set play to get the D a one timer and a great shot by Vanek. Got a lucky bounce off my foot and went in."

Riley's goal came at 13:57, set up by Radim Mrtka. The Cougars would score just under two minutes later to cut the T-Birds lead in half, then tied the game with the only goal of the third period.

In overtime the Thunderbirds lost the puck in the attacking zone when it hit an official not once, but twice. The Cougars would go the other way and score the game winner on the only shot of extra time.

"We directed a lot of pucks on net," said O'Dette as the T-Birds outshot the Cougars 42-29. "I thought we could have directed a lot more. There were lots of rebound opportunities we didn't get."

This was the final game between the T-Birds and Cougars this season. Seattle finished with a 1-2-1-0 record in the four games.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

For just the second time this season Seattle kept their opponent from scoring a power play goal as the T-Birds were a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

It was the first time this season Seattle has lost win entering the third period with a lead.

Rookie center Brock England, who was the team's leading goal scorer prior to Friday, is back in Nova Scotia representing Canada at the U17 Hockey Challenge.

Eleven of the Thunderbirds next 16 games will be on home ice, including a six game homestand from November 8th to November 26th.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.