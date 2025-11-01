Chiefs Seek Different Result against Silvertips Saturday Night
Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have a chance at redemption against the Everett Silvertips Saturday night after losing Sunday to the divisional foe, 5-2. In partnership with Coeur d'Alene Casino, join us as we kick off Native American Heritage Month, paying tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans in the Greater Spokane Area.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino Native American Heritage Night
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
