Chiefs Seek Different Result against Silvertips Saturday Night

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have a chance at redemption against the Everett Silvertips Saturday night after losing Sunday to the divisional foe, 5-2. In partnership with Coeur d'Alene Casino, join us as we kick off Native American Heritage Month, paying tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans in the Greater Spokane Area.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino Native American Heritage Night

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







