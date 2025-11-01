Warriors Acquire Wutzke, Draft Pick from Red Deer Rebels

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired 19-year-old goaltender Chase Wutzke and a 2026 second-round pick from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a first and third-round pick in 2026, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2029.

The product of Debden, Saskatchewan, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild. Wutzke signed his entry-level contract with the Wild at their training camp this past September.

In nine games so far this season with the Rebels, Wutzke posted a record of 3-5 with a goals against average of 2.73 and a save percentage of .889.

Wutzke was drafted 40th overall by the Red Deer Rebels at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. In the 102 WHL appearances, Wutkze has posted a career record of 43-40-7-3, a goals against average of 3.17, and a save percentage of .896.

Wutkze is expected to join the Warriors on the road tonight as they head to Prince Albert to take on the Raiders.







