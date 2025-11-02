Broncos Third-Period Push Falls Short in Red Deer

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos came up short on Saturday night, falling 3-1 to the Red Deer Rebels at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Despite a strong third-period push, the Broncos couldn't find the equalizer before the Rebels sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Red Deer opened the scoring midway through the first period when Beckett Hamilton buried a feed from Kohen Lodge at 8:54, giving the Rebels a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Rebels extended their lead early in the second when Landon MacSwain struck at 3:51, with assists to Aleksey Chichkin and Arjun Bawa on what stood as the eventual game-winner. Swift Current answered late in the period, as Parker Rondeau capitalized at 15:50 to cut the deficit to one heading into the third.

The Broncos found their legs in the final frame, outshooting the Rebels 13-7 and controlling much of the play. With time winding down, Swift Current pulled their goalie for the extra attacker and generated several quality chances, but couldn't find the back of the net. The Rebels finished the game with an empty netter by Samuel Drancak in the final minute.

After the game, Broncos Head Coach Dean DeSilva said the group needs to generate more energy.

"The first 2 periods we had no jump or energy. We need to look at our team and individual player routines prior to games to determine a way to get a quicker start."

Red Deer outshot Swift Current 39-24 overall. Neither team could connect on the power play, with the Broncos going 0-for-2 and the Rebels 0-for-3. Red Deer also held the edge in the faceoff circle, 37-25.

With the loss, Swift Current's record drops to 6-6-1-0 on the season. The Broncos will look to bounce back quickly when they visit the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday, November 2 at 2:00 PM.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.