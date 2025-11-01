Central Division Leaders Clash as Oil Kings Host Tigers

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The top two teams in the Central Division will converge on Rogers Place this afternoon as the Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Oil Kings are now 10-4-1-1 on the season, good for 22 points and first place in the Central Division. They average 4.1 goals per game and allow just 2.9 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Tigers are one point behind the Oil Kings with 21 and a record of 10-4-1-0 so far. They 4.0 goals per game and allow 2.7 goals per game. The two rivals are about as even as they could be in the early going of the season.

Last time these two met was back on October 8 back in Medicine Hat where the Tigers were victorious 5-2. Andrew O'Neill and Gavin Hodnett each scored for Edmonton in the game that was a one goal contest until two empty net goals were scored by the Tigers late in the third period. This will be the second of eight meetings this season.

Edmonton is coming off an 8-6 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, snapping a four-game losing skid. The Tigers are returning from their B.C. Division road trip where they went 3-2-1-0.

The Oil Kings will also look to keep the trio of Max Curran, Poul Andersen, and Dylan Dean hot as the trio each had three point nights on Wednesday, combining for three goals and six assists.

Puck drop this afternoon is 2 p.m.







