Game Preview: Vees vs Royals

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees will look to avenge their WHL opening loss on Saturday when they travel back to Victoria to take on the Royals at 6:00PM from the Save On Foods Centre.

This is the first time the Vees are back in Victoria since falling 5-0 in their WHL opener. Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (7-5-2) are in a four-way tie at 16 points in the Western Conference. They fell 3-1 to the Medicine Hat Tigers in a tightly contested game at the SOEC on Monday night. Brady Birnie scored the lone goal for the Vees on Monday, striking on the powerplay in the first period for his fifth of the season..

The Royals enter the game 7-3-3 on the year, good enough for second in the Western Conference. The Royals took down the Portland Winterhawks by a 3-2 score last time out and have played in seven straight one-goal games.

Following tonight's game, the Vees and Royals square off again Sunday at 2:00PM.

Vees Player to Watch: AJ Reyelts: There is no word on who the starter will be tonight as of yet but if Reyelts starts he enters the weekend 1st in the WHL in goals against average (1.86) and second in the league in save percentage (.935).

Fast Fact: Cameron Norrie will play his 70th WHL game tonight in Victoria.

HEAD TO HEAD: This will be the third meeting between the Vees and Royals. After tomorrow's matchup, the Royals will come to the SOEC twice more to finish off the season series.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 19 points (6g, 13a)

Ryden Evers- 15 points (9g, 6a)

Brady Birnie- 14 points (5g, 9a)

Brittan Alstead- 13 points (8g, 5a)

Matteo Danis- 12 points (5g, 7a)

Royals:

Roan Woodward- 17 points (10g, 7a)

Hayden Moore- 16 points (5g, 11a)

Timofei Runtso- 13 points (3g, 10a)







