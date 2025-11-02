Vees Dominate in Victoria
Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees got back into the win column on Saturday night taking down the Victoria Royals by a 6-3 score.
The Vees climb to 8-5-2 on the season with the victory in the provincial capital.
The Vees opened the scoring 4:34 into the game as Jacob Kvasnicka deflected home a Nolan Stevenson shot on the powerplay to make it 1-0. Cameron Norrie picked up his first goal as a Vee at 11:05 to make it 2-0.
After Hayden Moore made it 2-1, Kvasnicka scored again on the powerplay on another deflection to make it 3-1 after one period.
Penticton came out flying again in the second period with Ryden Evers ripping home a shot for his 10th of the year 49 seconds into the frame. Then, Tristan Petersen made a dash up the right-wing wall and tucked a puck under the pad of Ethan Eskit to make it 5-1, 23 seconds later.
Chase Valliant potted his third of the year off a rebound to end Eskit's night in goal and send the game to the third period 6-1.
The Royals would get goals from Caleb Matthews and Ludovic Perreault in the third period to make the final 6-3.
The Vees and Royals face off once again in Victoria at 2:00PM on Sunday.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 35
Royals- 15
Scoring:
Vees- Jacob Kvasnicka (2), Cameron Norrie, Ryden Evers, Tristan Petersen, Chase Valliant
Royals- Hayden Moore, Caleb Matthews, Ludovic Perreault
Power Plays:
Vees- 2/3
Royals- 2/3
Goaltending:
Vees- AJ Reyelts - 12/15
Royals- Ethan Eskit -11/17, Jake Pilon - 18/18
Up Next: The Vees are back in Victoria tomorrow afternoon before returning home to take on the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday at 6:30PM
