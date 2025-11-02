Štěbeták Shines with 43 Saves as Hawks Outlast Blazers, 4-3, in Shootout

Published on November 1, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Hawks edge Blazers in a back-and-forth eleven round shootout thriller, powered by Ondřej Štěbeták's 43 saves.

Game #15: Portland (4) vs. Kamloops (3)

SOG: POR (28) - KAM (46)

PP: POR (1/3) - KAM (0/2)

Saves: Štěbeták (43) - Edmonstone (24)

SCORING:

POR - Reed Brown (6) from Jake Gustafson (power play)

POR - Will McLaughlin (3) from Jordan Duguay and Sam Spehar

POR - Alex Weiermair (6) from Carter Sotheran and Ryan Miller

KAM - Josh Evaschesen (7) from Tommy Lafreniere

KAM - Ty Bonkowski (3) from Jordan Keller

KAM - Tommy Lafreniere (10) from Kayd Ruedig

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland opened the scoring on Saturday night when a faceoff win by Jake Gustafson sent the puck to Reed Brown, who skated in from the point and powered home his sixth goal in as many games. The Hawks added their second of the period as Will McLaughlin unleashed a wrist shot from downtown for his third tally of the season. Portland added one more 15 second later, when Carter Sotheran hit a no-look pass to find Alex Weiermair skating netfront, who roofed a backhander to give the Hawks a three goal lead. Kamloops pulled one back to bring the score to 3-1 heading into the first intermission.

The Blazers clawed their way back in the second period, netting two goals from Ty Bonkowski and Tommy Lafreniere, to erase Portland's lead and tie it at three.

The third period went scoreless thanks to a stellar effort from Ondřej Štěbeták, who turned aside a flurry of chances to keep the game tied and force overtime. After 11 rounds of the shootout, Kyle McDonough finally found the breakthrough, and Štěbeták shut the door on the Blazers' final attempt to secure a 4-3 victory for Portland.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks return home on Wednesday night to host the Prince George Cougars in the teams' fourth meeting of the season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Glass Palace.

