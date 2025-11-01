Five Different Hawks Hit the Scoresheet, as Portland Flies Past Prince George on Halloween

Published on October 31, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Five different Winterhawks hit the scoresheet, and Ondřej Štěbeták stood tall with 33 saves, as Portland downed Prince George by a final score of 6-2 on Halloween night.

Game #13: Portland (6) vs. Prince George (2)

SOG: POR (34) - PG (35)

PP: POR (2/4) - PG (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (33) - Ravensbergen (22) Holtvogt (6)

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Free (8) from Jordan Duguay and Alex Weiermair* (power play)

POR - Carter Sotheran (2) from Jordan Duguay and Alex Weiermair (power play)

POR - Finn Spehar (2) from Kyle McDonough and Ryan Miller

POR - Jake Gustafson (3) from Finn Spehar and Nathan Free*

PG - Arsenii Anisimov (2) from Lee Shurgot (power play)

PG - Corbin Vaughan (2) from Kooper Gizowski and Terik Parascak

POR - Reed Brown (5) from Kyle McDonough and Will McLaughlin

POR - Alex Weiermair (5) from Jordan Duguay and Ryan Miller*

*After an official scoring correction is applied

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland opened the scoring on Halloween night at the Glass Palace when Nathan Free ripped a one-timer on the power play, beating the glove of San Jose Sharks draftee Joshua Ravensbergen at the 7:53 mark. The Hawks doubled their lead nearly ten minutes later as Jordan Duguay worked the puck down low and found Carter Sotheran cutting in from the right circle to bury his second goal of the season. Portland extended its cushion with 15 seconds remaining in the period when Kyle McDonough fed Finn Spehar in front, whose steady stick tapped the puck home for a three-goal advantage heading into the first intermission.

The Hawks added to their lead early in the middle frame, as Finn Spehar's hustle paid off when he won the puck and found Jake Gustafson alone in front for the finish. Prince George responded with a pair of goals to cut the deficit to 4-2 heading into the second intermission.

Portland answered in the final 20 minutes, as Kyle McDonough found Reed Brown alone at the backdoor, where he buried his fifth goal in as many games. The Hawks capped off the scoring when Alex Weiermair cleaned up a rebound from Jordan Duguay's shot, sending Ravensbergen to the bench and sealing a 6-2 Halloween victory for Portland.

UP NEXT:

Join us tomorrow night, Saturday, November 1, as we celebrate Dia de los Muertos - a night of remembrance, culture, and community - starting at 6:00 p.m. as we host the Kamloops Blazers at the Glass Palace.

