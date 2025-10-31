Game Preview: Cougars at Winterhawks:

PORTLAND, OR - The Prince George Cougars kick off a six-game road swing that begins tonight against the Portland Winterhawks. The Cats are coming off a weekend split last weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The team also enters tonight with a perfect 4-0 record on the road this season.

vs. WINTERHAWKS: Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Cougars and Portland Winterhawks. The Cats have outscored Porltand 13-3 through two games. The Cougars collected four points vs the Portland Winterhawks in the opening weekend of the 2025-2026 season. Jett Lajoie leads all Cougars in scoring against Portland thus far with five points in two games.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 19/2025 vs Portland (6-1 PG)

September 20/2025 vs Portland (7-2 PG)

October 31/2025 - at Portland

November 5/2025 - at Portland

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 5/2024 - at Portland (3-2 POR)

October 8/2024 - vs Portland (4-3 POR/OT)

October 9/2024 - vs Portland (5-4 POR/SO)

December 13/2024 - at Portland (4-1 POR)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (11) - Kooper Gizowski

Assists (14) - Brock Souch

Points (22) - Kooper Gizowski

Penalty Minutes (18) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+8) - Brock Souch

Wins (4) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.58) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.908) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (1) - Josh Ravensbergen

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

October 24 - Aleksey Chichkin Traded to Red Deer for Conditional 5th round pick (2027).

CURRENT INJURIES:

#1 Alex Levshyn, G, lower body, week-to-week

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

-Bauer Dumanski is 15 points away from 100 career points

-Joshua Ravensbergen is 3 games away from 100 career games

-Carson Carels is 1 point away from 50 career points

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in 12 straight games (5-14-18)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 12 straight games (11-11-22)

Kooper Gizowski has goals in five of six games (6)

Jet Lajoie has points in 8 of 12 games (10-5-15)

Lee Shurgot has points in 9 of 12 games (2-11-13)

Terik Parascak has points in 8 of 10 games (8-8-16)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Friday, October 31 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Saturday, November 1 at Seattle Thunderbirds, 6:05 pm, accesso ShoWare Center

Sunday, November 2 at Vancouver Giants, 4:00 pm, Langley Events Centre

Wednesday, November 5 at Portland Winterhawks, 7:00 pm. Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, November 7 at Everett Silvertips, 7:05 pm, Angel of the Winds Arena

Saturday, November 8 at Wenatchee Wild, 6:00, Town Toyota Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

THRU 12: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight's contest with an 8-4-0-0 record through their first 12 games in the 2025-26 season. Ten of the 12 meetings have come against US Division opponents. Four of the eight wins this season have come on the road this season where the Prince George Cougars sport a 4-0-0-0 record away from the CN Centre.

CARELS TO TEAM CHL: On Tuesday, October 28th, defenceman Carson Carels was named to Team CHL for the CHL/USA Top Prospects Game in Lethbridge, AB. This marks the third straight season the Cougars have put a player into the Team CHL Top Prospect's Game.

NEW GUYS ARE COOKIN: Cougars forwards Kooper Gizowski and Brock Souch enter tonight's game on 12-game point streaks. Gizowski leads all Cougars in scoring thus far this season with 22 points (11-11-22) in his first 12. For Souch, he owns 18 points over the point streak, which is compiled of five goals and 14 assists.

HISTORY MADE: On Saturday, October 18th, the Cougars set a new franchise record in their 9-3 win over Tri-City. The Cats scored four goals in a span of 67 seconds, marking the quickest four goals ever scored in franchise history. The WHL's record for fastest four goals came in 1979 when the Lethbridge Broncos scored four in 52 seconds.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.







