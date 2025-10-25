Cougars Storm Back with Five Unanswered Goals to Defeat Thunderbirds, 6-3

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Despite trailing 3-1 in the opening period, the Prince George Cougars roared back with five unanswered goals to double up the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-3 at CN Centre on Friday night.

The top line of Dmitri Yakutsneak, Terik Parascak, and Brock Souch led the charge, combining for 11 points in the victory. Josh Ravensbergen earned his fifth win of the season with a strong 33-save performance between the pipes.

The Thunderbirds struck early when 16-year-old Brock England beat Ravensbergen to a loose puck outside the crease and tucked it home at 4:44 to make it 1-0. Just 27 seconds later, Vanek Popil's point shot found its way off the post and in, extending Seattle's lead to 2-0.

The Cougars responded at 7:00 when Arsenii Anisimov buried a rebound off a sharp-angle shot from Kooper Gizowski to cut the deficit in half. However, Seattle quickly restored their two-goal cushion just 16 seconds later, as Simon Lovsin redirected a point shot to make it 3-1.

Prince George continued to push and capitalized on the power play at 13:44, when Bauer Dumanski hammered home a one-timer to bring the Cougars back within one after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Seattle pressed early, but Ravensbergen stood tall with several key stops to keep it 3-2. That momentum carried over as the Cougars tied the game on the power play when Terik Parascak jammed home his seventh goal of the season - marking his 200th career WHL point.

Moments later, Parascak beat out an icing call and set up Brock Souch, who found Yakutsneak for his third of the season to give Prince George their first lead of the night at 11:22. Yakutsneak added another late in the period at 18:12 off a feed from Souch, and the Cougars led 5-3 after two.

In the third, the Cougars continued to control the pace. The top line struck again as Souch flew through the middle and finished a slick feed from Parascak to make it 6-3. Prince George outshot Seattle 17-9 in the final frame and sealed the comeback victory in front of their home crowd.

"We really stuck with it tonight. Great win," said GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb. I thought throughout the entire game we got better, worked very hard and I felt like we earned everything tonight."







Western Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.